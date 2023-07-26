JoAnn Fruehling

JoAnn Fruehling, 88, of Beatrice, wife of Reverend Richard Fruehling, passed away on July 23, 2023. She was born on November 25, 1934. She is survived by three sons and three grandsons.

Public visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. JoAnn will be laid to rest next to her husband Reverend Richard Fruehling at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.