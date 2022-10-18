JoAnn Krause

JoAnn K. Krause, age 80, of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Walnut Creek Assisted Living. JoAnn was born on September 30, 1942, to Tom and Marie Frerichs, who preceded her in death. She was raised in Hildreth and Beatrice. JoAnn married David Krause on June 21, 1969, and he preceded her in death on February 25, 2017. JoAnn graduated, with honors, from Peru State College in 1964. She obtained her teaching degree and taught at Fremont High School in Fremont. After moving to Ohio, she became a Quality Assurance Professional at Wright Patterson Air Force Base. JoAnn was also very talented in music. She directed the church choir at Mighty Fortress Lutheran Church, where she was a faithful member for many years. She also sang with the Lutheran Choral Corral.