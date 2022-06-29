 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JoAnn Miller, 81 of Grand Island died Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the CountryHouse Residence with family members by her side. JoAnn was born on October 10, 1940, in Odell, the daughter of William and Lana (Lottman) Wiemers. She grew up on a farm near Diller and graduated from Beatrice High School class of 1959.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Guy G. Miller III; children, Daniel and Debbie Miller, Joni and Mike Reisinger and Mark and Renee Miller; 16 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her siblings, nieces, nephews and friends.

Services and celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30 at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. The service will be livestreamed on JoAnn's obituary page at www.giallfaiths.com. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Beatrice Evergreen Home Cemetery. Family will be greeting friends an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

