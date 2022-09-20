Joann Niemeier

Joann Ruth (Blome) Niemeier, 79, of Beatrice, went home to Jesus surrounded by her family on Saturday evening, September 17, 2022 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Center. She was born on October 4, 1942, at the Beatrice Lutheran Hospital. Joann was baptized November 1, 1942, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Plymouth and later confirmed there on March 25, 1956. Her confirmation verse was James 4:8, “Draw near to God and he will draw near to you.” Joann attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1960. On September 2, 1962, she married LaVern H. Niemeier at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Joann worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Kleppinger. She and LaVern raised their two boys and worked side by side on the family farm. Joann cared for her grandchildren and then worked part time for twelve years at the Beatrice Daily Sun. She volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Mobile and the Beatrice Community Hospital for many years. Joann and LaVern moved to Beatrice in 2001. She enjoyed her grandchildren's activities and their accomplishments. Joann loved interior design and used her gift to help others enjoy their homes. LaVern and Joann enjoyed playing cards with their card party who met together for over sixty years. Joann was a member of First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice, LWML, and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #253.