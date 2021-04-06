Joann V. Hannaford, 92, of Iowa City and formerly of St. Louis, died unexpectedly from a recent diagnosis of metastatic colon cancer on Friday, April 2, 2021 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Born July 23, 1928 in Beatrice, the daughter of Rudolph and Gladys (Coon) Feldt, Joann grew up in Beatrice and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1946. She later received her Bachelor's degree in English from Doane College in Crete and taught English in rural Iowa. She married high school classmate Jack M. Hannaford in Beatrice on July 14, 1952. The couple began their life together and raised their family of three children in Webster Groves (St. Louis), MO. She moved to Iowa City, IA in 2010. Joann was a strong, independent woman who gave more than she accepted in life. For decades, she provided a home for international students of ministry, delivered Meals on Wheels, and continually helped the disadvantaged. She was an international traveler with deep interests in other cultures and spent a lifetime promoting diversity. Often “impatient” and “spicy”, she enjoyed engaging in political banter. She appreciated history, art, movies, classical music, cats and her grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as “G-Sal”.