JoAnne Hall passed away on April 8, 2020 at the age of 85 in a home shared with her daughter Michele and family in Rosemount, MN. JoAnne “De Lair” was born on February 14, 1935 in Marysville, KS. She graduated from Marysville High School in 1952. She married Harry F. Hall, Jr. at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Marysville on October 16th, 1954. JoAnne moved to Wymore, where she raised four children while being very active in their lives. She was also involved in the community including the St. Mary's Altar Society, Catholic Catechism teacher, Anderson Post #25 American Legion Auxiliary, Election Day Judge, and more. JoAnne ran a successful catering business. She also brought her marvelous cooking skills to the American Legion for Thursday night bingo. She was best known for her delicious pies and cinnamon rolls. JoAnne enjoyed being with her family and friends, camping at Indian Lake, playing games and cards, and watching Nebraska football and volleyball. She had a strong faith in the Lord and prayed the rosary daily.