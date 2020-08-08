JoAnne Hall

You have permission to edit this article.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wymore with Father Thomas Walsh officiating. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wymore. A public Rosary Service will begin at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign JoAnne's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.

