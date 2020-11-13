John A. Keedy, age 87 of Wymore passed away on November 10, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born in Nebraska City on January 6, 1933 to William and Margaret (Gardner) Keedy. He was a graduate of Nemaha High School. John served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and peacetime. On April 19, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sharon Pike. He was a farmer and worked maintenance at Farmland. He was a past member of the Masonic Lodge and the Farmer's Cooperative elevator board. John was a member of West Side Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed collecting toys and guns and going to garage sales. He was a quiet and honest man who would do anything for anyone and had a great love for his family.