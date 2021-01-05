John David Barr Jr.

John David Barr Jr., 74 Beatrice, passed away Wednesday, December 30 in Lincoln. John worked in maintenance at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln

Survivors: wife, Dee Barr of Beatrice; sons, Will Barr and wife Tracy of Lincoln, and David Barr of Owensboro, KY; daughter, Christine Chapman-Vigil of Santa Fe, N.M.; several grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; stepchildren, Michael, Amy, and Marvin Vedica; brothers-in-law, Howard and Glen Isaacs.

Services will be held at a later date. No visitation but a guestbook is available at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary and Crematory, Beatrice in charge of arrangements.