John M. Denner, age 72 of Fairbury, formerly of Wymore passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 9, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on February 23, 1950 in Eureka, Kansas to William “Bill” and Meredith (Robinson) Denner. He graduated from Eureka High School. On April 19, 1970, he was united in marriage to Jaquin “Jacki” McVey. He served his country in the United States Army Reserve for 6 years. John worked as a technical director for several cable companies throughout the area for many years. He was a past member of the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department and past president of Wymore Little League. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed gardening, fishing, coaching his sons’ teams, going to the casinos, bowling, and attending the races at Beatrice Speedway. But most of all, John loved his grandchildren and attending their activities.

Survivors include his wife, Jacki; sons, John Denner and wife, Cheryl of Diller and Chris Denner and wife Katie of Marysville; grandchildren, Hayley Denner (significant other, Brandon Koch), Mallory Denner, Peyton Denner, Alex (Justin) Dyke, and Dalton Denner; siblings, Myrna (Larry) Price of Oelwein, Iowa, Jerry Johnson of Silver Lake, Kansas, Janie (Rick) Dickinson of Ancortes, Wisconsin, Rosie Crane of Iola, Kansas, and Tom Denner of Eureka, Kansas; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George; and sister-in-law, Terry Denner.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt and Deron Johnson officiating. Burial will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery near Diller with military honors rendered by the United States Army and Anderson Post #25 American Legion of Wymore. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 AM. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/@laughlin-hoevet). The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday, February 16th from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 to 7:30 PM, Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to the family’s choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign John’s online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.