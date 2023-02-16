A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt and Deron Johnson officiating. Burial will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery near Diller with military honors rendered by the United States Army and Anderson Post #25 American Legion of Wymore. A family prayer service will begin at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com@laughlin-hoevet). The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday, February 16th from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m., Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to the family’s choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign John’s online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com.