John Dorais

John Stephen Dorais, age 72, passed away on December 28, 2022 in Lincoln, just 5 days short of his 73rd birthday. He was born on January 2, 1950 to Joseph and Agnes (Furst) Dorais in Wymore. He graduated from Wymore High School in 1968, then attended St. Benedict College in Atchison, KS. John treasured his life with Joan, the love of his life; and together they enjoyed attending sporting events, playing cards, and dining out with friends and family. He enjoyed time spent with his cherished daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. His fun sense of humor endeared him to many.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn (Dorais) Bliss and brother, Francis Dorais. John is survived by Joan (Winders)Dorais, his devoted and loving wife of 27 years; daughter, Kristen (Dorais) Malone; son-in-law, Casey Malone; grandchildren, Brecken and Reese Malone who brought him so much joy; sister, Dorothea (Dorais) Brocksom and brother-in-law G. T. Brocksom; sister, Mary Dorais; nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many friends.
In keeping with John’s wishes, there will be no services.