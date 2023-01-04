John Dorais

John Stephen Dorais, age 72, passed away on December 28, 2022 in Lincoln, just 5 days short of his 73rd birthday. He was born on January 2, 1950 to Joseph and Agnes (Furst) Dorais in Wymore. He graduated from Wymore High School in 1968, then attended St. Benedict College in Atchison, KS. John treasured his life with Joan, the love of his life; and together they enjoyed attending sporting events, playing cards, and dining out with friends and family. He enjoyed time spent with his cherished daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. His fun sense of humor endeared him to many.