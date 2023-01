John William Ensz, 56, of Beatrice, passed away December 30, 2022 in Branson, MO. He was born January 12, 1966 to Charles & Elizabeth “Betty” (Claassen) Ensz in Beatrice.

Services will be Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Jansen Bible Church. The family will greet friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday evening at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials will go to Jansen Bible Church Missions. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com