 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Fritzen
View Comments

John Fritzen

{{featured_button_text}}

John E.L. Fritzen

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News