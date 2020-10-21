John Fritzen

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation.