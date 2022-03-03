John Garcia

John C. Garcia

John C. Garcia, 82 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, February 25, 2022. He was born on March 15, 1939 in Lincoln to Demetrio and Mary (Martinez) Garcia. John graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln in 1957. He married Sharon Ring in 1959 and they later divorced. John served in the Nebraska Army National Guard for 30 years. He moved to Beatrice in 1962. John owned and operated John's Upholstery from 1971 to 2018. He married Brenda Jenkin on August 13, 1976 in Beatrice. John was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #531 and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion where he was a former bartender and club manager. He loved pleasing people and enjoyed socializing with family and friends, serving the people of his community and country, Brenda's rescue dogs, upholstery work, bowling, billiards and shuffleboard.

John is survived by his wife, Brenda; children, Rhonda Penner of Beatrice, Todd Garcia and special friend Laurie Tart of Beatrice, Michelle Garcia and spouse Lisa Morphis of Exeter, CA, Jon Jenkin and special friend Kara Osborne of Omaha, Mike Garcia of Kansas; grandchildren, Josh Garcia and wife Megan, Nicole Garcia, Nolan Penner and wife Rachel, Michelle McLellan, Molly Jenkin, Riley Jenkin, Allyson Eresman and husband David, Ashley Garcia, Zachary Dodge; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Garcia and wife Helen of Lincoln; sister, Cruz “Gloria” Shaw of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, JoDee Woods of Langley, OK, Marla Sailor of Beatrice, Eileeen Ackerman of Lago Vista, TX; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chris Garcia; mother-in-law, Irene Sailor; and brothers-in-law, Doyt Shaw, Kenny Barton, Fred Sailor, Ray Sailor and Larry Woods.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Inurnment with military rites provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard and Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion will follow at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the families choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.