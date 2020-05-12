× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

John Joseph Jones

John Joseph Jones was born in Beatrice, Nebraska on November 17, 1939 to Merle and Jennie (Noyce) Jones. He was married to Ruth Marshall on August 28, 1959. He transitioned to his heavenly home on May 9, 2020 while residing at Good Samaritan Villiage, Sioux Falls, SD. When diagnosed with MS at age 48, the doctor said that he wouldn't die of it, a prophetic word with no idea that a global pandemic would take his life. While not a perfect man, he understood the need for the gospel and he preached that gospel with every breath through his words and actions. He inspired many with his perseverance and endurance during his long battle with MS. He reached his eternal reward because of the grace afforded him through Jesus Christ.

Grateful for sharing his life and ministry is his wife of 60 years, Ruth. His children, Kathy (Jeff) White, Goodyear, Arizona, John (Cindy), Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan (Charlie) Shafer, Sioux Falls, SD. Grandchildren Steve (Lindsay) White, Dan (Kelly) White, John (Kristin) Jones, Joshua Jones, Derek (Taylor) Shafer, Travis (Jenna) Shafer, Lincoln, Tory, Davis, and Zoe Shafer. He was blessed with 5 great grandchildren with one on the way. He is also survived by his sister Barbara (Bill) Marten, Madison Wisconsin. He was preceded in death by his parents Merle and Jane as well as his sister Mary Jane Knoche and her husband Everett.

During this global pandemic, the family has chosen to honor John with a drive by visitation on May 14 at the Wymore Church of Christ from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. A private burial will follow at a later time at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to ministries that John held dear. Sign John's online register book and view the full obituary at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.

