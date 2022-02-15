John Kreuzberg

John J. Kreuzberg

John J. Kreuzberg, 89, of Beatrice passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born December 27, 1932, in Beatrice to Jacob and Matilda (Zahm) Kreuzberg. He graduated from St Joseph's High School in Beatrice and went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956. He farmed the family farm on the west edge of Beatrice. He enjoyed having a beer with friends, motorcycles, gardening and crossword puzzles.

Survivors include his sister, Phyllis Moore of Lincoln; nieces and nephews, Jim (Barb) Mack of Lincoln, John (Kathy) Mack of St. Louis, MO, Joe (Carol) Mack of Lincoln, Tom (Valerie) Mack of Wichita, Larry Loomis and significant other, Mary Kinsey of Corpus Christi, TX, Denise Ackerman of Lincoln, Barbara (Don) Johnsen of Beatrice and Jane Edwards of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Matilada Kreuzberg; sisters, Dorothy Mack and husband Jack, Mary Lou Schroer and husbands Fred Wichert and Joe Schroer; and niece, Mary Beth Mack.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Joseph Faulkner as Celebrant. A Scriptural Rosary Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church prior to the Mass of Christian Burial. Inurnment of the cremains will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors conducted by Bitting-Norman Post # 27 of the American Legion of Beatrice and the Nebraska Army National Guard. A Memorial has been established to St. Joseph Catholic Church of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.