John Oltman

John David “JD” Oltman
John David “JD” Oltman, was born on Friday, December 9, 2022. He passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Survivors include his parents, Brandon and Nicole Oltman; grandparents, Patrick and Joan Kraus and David and Suzanne Oltman; aunts and uncles, Heath and Angie Grone, Matt and Kendra Kraus, Alissa Thiemann and Adam Axmann, and Cory and Brittany Hart; cousins, Harley, Hunter, Heston and Hayes Grone, Mason, Kendall and Mackenzie Kraus, Addison and Makenna Thiemann, and Bentley, Kash and Beau Hart; great-grandparents, Kathryn Holm and Lawrence and Janie Oltman. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John and Barbara Kraus, John and Dorothy Faught, and Kenneth Holm.
Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Living Life Reformed in Firth with Pastor Nat Crawford officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Hooker Cemetery of rural Adams. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfunealhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.