John Oltman

Survivors include his parents, Brandon and Nicole Oltman; grandparents, Patrick and Joan Kraus and David and Suzanne Oltman; aunts and uncles, Heath and Angie Grone, Matt and Kendra Kraus, Alissa Thiemann and Adam Axmann, and Cory and Brittany Hart; cousins, Harley, Hunter, Heston and Hayes Grone, Mason, Kendall and Mackenzie Kraus, Addison and Makenna Thiemann, and Bentley, Kash and Beau Hart; great-grandparents, Kathryn Holm and Lawrence and Janie Oltman. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, John and Barbara Kraus, John and Dorothy Faught, and Kenneth Holm.