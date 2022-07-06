John Patras

John Thomas Patras was born near Chambers on July 9, 1931. He was the fifth of six children born to Amos and Elsie (Kramer) Patras. John's mother died when he was three years old, and his father had a lifelong illness. Amos was a loving father, but his health kept him from caring for his six children. As a result, the family was divided up by the state and placed in the foster system. John and his younger brother Ray lived in a series of foster situations. At 12 years old, John and Ray moved to a boys' home in Diller. At Diller High School, he met Elaine, and after dating 5 years, they married in 1952. They had two children, Patricia and Steven. This past June 1, John and Elaine celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary, a beautiful and rare milestone. John served in the army during the Korean War. He worked as a farmer, managed a dairy farm, and became a high school social science teacher. John then transitioned to the Superintendent of Building and Grounds for Auburn Public Schools, taking great pride in serving the community for 22 years. After retirement, he and Elaine moved to Omaha. Being the #1 super fan to his three busy grandchildren was John's top priority. Traveling to Hawaii and Disney World were two special family vacations, and his three grandchildren meant the world to him. Through the years he was constantly active in his church, ushering, teaching Sunday School, serving as Church Council President, and was even cast as one of the 3 wisemen. John's challenging childhood was a secret to many because he was such a selfless man with a huge heart. Known to have few words, when he did speak, it was heartfelt and meaningful. He charmed everyone with his gentle smile and unconditional kindness. He enjoyed woodworking, watching the Kansas City Royals, and always had a new puzzle going. He valued family above all and will be missed tremendously by those he leaves behind.