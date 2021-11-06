Jolene Darnold

Jolene Ruth Anderson Darnold, 87, left her family on earth for her home and family in the next life on October 18, 2021. She was born on July 21, 1934 at her Tollman grandparent's home in Marsland to parents Archie A. and Clara W. Anderson. She lived in Dawes until the blizzard of 1949 when the family moved to Gage County and fairer weather. She graduated Valedictorian of her class at Odell High School and taught in one of Nebraska's last one room rural school houses for two years. She married Wendell G. Darnold June 27, 1954 at Wymore, and they had 53 years together, living primarily in Ledyard, CT. Jolene was active in the Ledyard, CT community, serving as a Brownie Scout and she was instrumental in developing community activities for the Highlands development, was an active member of the Highlands Community Assoc., the Ledyard Community Club, and Alpha Ladies Club for over forty years. She was politically active as a member, past secretary, and vice-chairperson of the Ledyard Republican Town Committee, as a member of both the Ledyard and District Young Republican Committees, and she served a term as the Vice-Chair of the Connecticut Young Republicans. She also obtained her real estate broker's license. She strongly believed in fostering responsible citizenship and positive social activism. Jolene was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Mystic, CT, and later in Odell.