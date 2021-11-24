Joseph Oria

Joseph Anthony “Joe” Oria
Joseph Anthony “Joe” Oria, 73 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home in Plymouth on November 18, 2021. Born Jose Antonio Oria Pellon on May 16, 1948 to Braulio Oria Bolivar and Agapita Pellon de Oria in the town of Marina de Cudeyo in the province of Cantabria, Spain, he arrived in New York at 6 years old with his parents and siblings in 1954. The family settled into the community of Mt. Vernon, NY just outside of New York City, where Joe became a fan of his beloved Yankees and graduated from Mount Vernon High School where he played baseball and football and wrestled. After graduating from high school, he moved to Beatrice to attend Pershing College. Joe had worked at Dempster Manufacturing, Plymouth Electric, and at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 20 years retiring in 2014. He married his soulmate and wife of 42 years Bonnie (Schmidt) on April 21, 1979 and was the father of his three daughters Elisa Maria, Angelita Marie, and Kristina Maria. He made sure his wife and daughters knew every day how much he loved them. The family expanded further with the arrival of his grandsons Caleb Joseph and Logan Dean and the adoption of family pets Willie, Sunny, and Thor. During his life in Nebraska, he became an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan, was well known for playing in the slow pitch softball league in Beatrice, and became a golf enthusiast spending much of his time at the Wymore Country Club. An excellent singer, he also was a founding member of two local bands, Southern Cross and The Silver Dollar Band.
Joe is survived by his wife Bonnie Oria, daughters Elisa Oria (significant other Ryan Austin), Angelita Oria, and Kristina Oria, grandsons Caleb and Logan Dovenbarger, brothers Luis Oria (spouse Phyllis) and Braulio Oria (spouse Mary Jane), sister Maria Oria, brother-in-law Lamar Schmidt (spouse Verneta), sisters-in-law Carol Stern (spouse Layton) and Joyce Leppink (spouse Allen), dogs Willie, Sunny, and Thor, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and one great-great niece. He was preceded in death by his father Braulio Oria Bolivar, mother Agapita Pellon de Oria, father-in-law Virgil Schmidt, mother-in-law Marcella Schmidt (Ford), sister-in-law Marilyn Coker (Schmidt), friends Randy Diller and Paul Martin, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.
Mass of Christian Burial services will be held on Saturday, December 4th, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 612 High St in Beatrice at 11:00 a.m. Reception afterwards will be held at the American Legion, 701 Dorsey St in Beatrice with Southern Cross playing in honor of Joe's life and memory. Because of his love of the teams, attendees are encouraged to wear either Husker or Yankees apparel to the services and/or reception. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. The body will lie in state from 1-8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., on Friday from 9 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church one hour preceding the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Joe's online guest book and watch his video tribute when completed at www.ghchcapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.