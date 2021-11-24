Joseph Oria

Joseph Anthony “Joe” Oria, 73 years of age, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at his home in Plymouth on November 18, 2021. Born Jose Antonio Oria Pellon on May 16, 1948 to Braulio Oria Bolivar and Agapita Pellon de Oria in the town of Marina de Cudeyo in the province of Cantabria, Spain, he arrived in New York at 6 years old with his parents and siblings in 1954. The family settled into the community of Mt. Vernon, NY just outside of New York City, where Joe became a fan of his beloved Yankees and graduated from Mount Vernon High School where he played baseball and football and wrestled. After graduating from high school, he moved to Beatrice to attend Pershing College. Joe had worked at Dempster Manufacturing, Plymouth Electric, and at the Beatrice State Developmental Center for 20 years retiring in 2014. He married his soulmate and wife of 42 years Bonnie (Schmidt) on April 21, 1979 and was the father of his three daughters Elisa Maria, Angelita Marie, and Kristina Maria. He made sure his wife and daughters knew every day how much he loved them. The family expanded further with the arrival of his grandsons Caleb Joseph and Logan Dean and the adoption of family pets Willie, Sunny, and Thor. During his life in Nebraska, he became an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan, was well known for playing in the slow pitch softball league in Beatrice, and became a golf enthusiast spending much of his time at the Wymore Country Club. An excellent singer, he also was a founding member of two local bands, Southern Cross and The Silver Dollar Band.