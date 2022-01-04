Josephine Cary

Josephine E. “Josie” Cary

Josephine E. “Josie” Cary, age 72 passed away on January 1, 2022 at Community Memorial Hospital in Marysville, KS. She was born in Goner on May 10, 1949 to Ord and Evelyn (Kussman) Watts. Josie married the love of her life, Ray Cary on July 22, 1967 in Wymore. Josie grew up around southeast Nebraska and worked hard to graduate high school and become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Josie lived a glorious life filled with love, family, and friends. Josie spent much of her life working as a CNA and Med Aide, collecting dolls, making jewelry and crafts, repairing dolls, cuddling babies, taking care of her animals, and taking pictures. Her true passion, however, was spending time with her family and friends, socializing and drinking coffee or tea.

Left to mourn her loss include daughters, Evelyn (Rocky) Barton of Alton, MO, Beverly (Greg) Atwater of Blue Springs, Tammy (Todd) Miller of Barneston, and Kathryn (Trinity) Morgan of Blue Springs; sons, James (Angela) Cary of Blue Springs, and Jordie (Hiliary) Cary of Wymore; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers, and brothers-in-law, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband on December 19, 2017; her parents; infant son, Ray Jr.; 3 granddaughters, Megan Atwater, Lyllain Cary, and Alinda Morgan; grandson, Justice Morgan; great-grandchild, Charlie Hoover; and son-in-law, Woody Barton.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore. Warm, casual attire is requested. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Thursday from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital in honor of Josie's great grandson, Gaige Atwater. Sign Josie's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.