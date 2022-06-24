Josephine Plihal

Josephine A. (Snook) Plihal

Josephine A. (Snook) Plihal, age 90 of Wymore passed away at Pemberly Place in Lincoln on June 22, 2022. She was born in Lincoln on April 29, 1932 to Warren and Mildred (Zimmerman) Snook. On December 4, 1949, she was united in marriage to Lester Plihal. Jo worked as a homemaker and then as a cook for Southern High School. Les and Jo enjoyed playing in their card club for over 50 years. She was an avid volunteer with the Wymore Food Pantry and the Wymore Methodist Church. She enjoyed quilting and crafts.

Survivors include her daughters, Jackie Pittman and husband Dave, Jeri Rhoads and husband Bob, and Tracy Magill and husband Doug; sons, Mike Plihal and wife JeanE, and Clark Plihal and wife Kelli; grandchildren, Cory (Janell) Pittman, Travis Pittman, Brady Pittman, Amber Pittman, Jenny (Dereck) Case, Heather (Stephen) Mullen, Tony (Jessica) Rahe, Kyle Saathoff, Shalene (Trent) Plihal, Tanya (Travis) Speth, Jenessa (Seth) Boynton, Joey (Ryan) Thomas, Dylan Plihal, Abigail (Chris) Plihal, Breanna Plihal, Adriana (Ben) Lott, Austin Magill, Alexa (Cole) Lambrecht; great-grandchildren, Dave & Eli Pittman, Cooper & Delaney Case, Lilly Mullen, Riggin, Hoyt & Bryer Roesler, Kinley & Leyton Speth, Barrett Boynton, Rhen, Baden & Britten Thomas, Skylar Lott, and Reagan Lambrecht; sisters-in-law, Helen Snook and Ramona Snook; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Les Plihal (2010); daughter, Barbara Plihal; son, David Plihal; brothers, Warren Snook, Jr., Kenny Snook, Ronnie Snook, and Larry Snook.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Wymore Methodist Church with Pastor Rachel Stone officiating. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 12:45 p.m. in the church basement. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wymore Food Pantry and the Alzheimer's Association with the funeral home in charge. Sign Jo's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.