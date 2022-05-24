Joyce Buethe

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joyce (Hawkins) Buethe

Joyce (Hawkins) Buethe, 75, of rural Elk Creek, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022. She graduated from Tobias High School in 1965. She married Willis Buethe on Sept. 6, 1969 at the Tobias Community Church. She worked as a RN for almost 44 years at the Johnson County Hospital in Tecumseh.

Survivors: husband, Willis Buethe; sons Brian (Michelle) Buethe of Grimes, IA and Dan (Laura) Buethe of Hickman; sisters Margaret Fritts of Murray, KY and Diane Uher of Daykin; grandchildren Grace Buethe, Henry Buethe and Lilly Buethe; nieces, nephews.

Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Elk Creek. Visitation: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., with family 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24th, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh. Memorials: family's choice. Interment will be in the church cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com.

