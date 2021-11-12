Joyce Frantz

Joyce A. Frantz, 93, formerly of Beatrice passed away November 8. She was born on July 19, 1928 at Wiley, CO to Rev. Leonard and Mabel Mae (Hoffman) Birkin.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Church of the Brethren in Holmesville. Interment will immediately follow services at the Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Church of the Brethren in care of the mortuary. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.