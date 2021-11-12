 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joyce Frantz

  • 0
Joyce Frantz

Joyce A. (Birkin) Frantz

Joyce A. Frantz, 93, formerly of Beatrice passed away November 8. She was born on July 19, 1928 at Wiley, CO to Rev. Leonard and Mabel Mae (Hoffman) Birkin.

Joyce is survived by her son, Gary Frantz of Beatrice; daughter, Vicki Jackson (Dan) of Lincoln.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Church of the Brethren in Holmesville. Interment will immediately follow services at the Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Church of the Brethren in care of the mortuary. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Mexico mlitary base town with 27 occupied homes and post office for sale

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News