Joyce Hungate

Rev. Joyce E. Hungate

Rev. Joyce E. Hungate, 84, of Jackson, MO, formerly of Beatrice, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, MO. Joyce began her ministry in 1984. She owned and operated halfway shelters in the communities of Beatrice, Portland, OR and most recently the Revival Center in Jackson, MO, established in 1999 when she moved to Jackson.

Loving survivors include her husband, Ben Byrd; daughters, Kathy (Aron) Jordan of Advance, MO, Tammy (Jon) Kraft of Annandale, VA, and Gail (Randy) Ropers of Holmesville; six grandchildren Laura Mabe, Alan Paben, Bonnie Cochran, Stephanie Spence, Jonathan Kraft, Natalie Boone; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.

A memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center located at 640 W. Independence in Jackson, Missouri 63755. The Rev. Kenny Strong will conduct the memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the funeral home. In keeping with Joyce's ministry, the family appreciates memorial contributions to the Revival Center, 914 Old Cape Road, Jackson, Mo. 63755. Online condolences may be sent to the family by clicking on the tribute wall tab of Joyce's obituary page at mccombsfuneralhome.com.