Joyce “Jackie” (Mundt) Lee

Joyce “Jackie” (Mundt) Lee, 85 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born on a farm 20 miles north of Benkelman on January 20, 1937 to Karl and Geraldine (Cline) Mundt. Her dad was on his way to bring the doctor during a blizzard so she was brought into this world by her grandma Cline. Jackie was employed at First Federal Lincoln and Beatrice Public Library. She was a competitive card player who loved her kids, grandkids, her dog Willy and her grand dogs, Sully and Lacey. Jackie also enjoyed gameshows, Husker football and women's volleyball.

Jackie is survived by a son, Jeffrey Laughlin and wife LuAnn of Lincoln; daughter, Julie Thornburg and husband Dale of Beatrice; grandsons, Kyle Laughlin and wife Andrea, Travis Laughlin and wife Danielle; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Alexandra Laughlin; sister, Pat Bellamy of Valley; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Arlo “Hunk” Mundt; and brother-in-law, Bob Bellamy.

Graveside Inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with Pastor Mike Hanneman officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.