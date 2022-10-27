Joyce Snyder

Joyce “Marlene” Snyder, age 73, of Whitefish, MT passed away October 22, 2022. She was born September 12, 1949 in Beatrice to the late Marvin Glen Sutter and Mildred Olive Sutter (Rhine). Marlene grew up in on a farm in southeast Nebraska. She loved people and her bright personality complimented this. Marlene got to know everybody. She was a world traveler and had been to 57 countries in her lifetime. Her favorite place to travel was Italy. In addition to being well traveled, Marlene was well-educated. She earned her Doctorate in education. Marlene taught junior high, was a professor at the University of Nebraska, and most recently a professor for 14 years at Clemson University. Notably, Marlene adapted, trained, and implemented the Olweus Bullying Prevention Program throughout the United States and the world. Some of her hobbies included: hiking, skiing, visiting Glacier National Park, and playing the piano. She enjoyed classic music and opera.