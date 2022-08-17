Joyce Whitmore

Joyce D. Whitmore

Joyce D. Whitmore, 90 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln on Sunday night, August 14, 2022. She was born on March 8, 1932 near Summerfield, KS to William and Louise (Ringen) Nelson and then moved to Beatrice in 1949. She worked at JC Penney's in Beatrice from 1969-1994. Joyce had been a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Beatrice. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading and attending her grandchildren's activities. Joyce collected glass shoes, dog figurines and thimbles.

Survivors include her son Kenneth L. Thomas and daughter Beverly J. Thomas, both of Beatrice; grandchildren Randa (Scott) Meints of Katy, TX and Johnathan (Michelle Moore) Thomas of Beatrice; great-grandchildren Chanceler Meints, Colton Meints and Braxton Moore; brother Gary Nelson of Los Angeles, CA; and niece Jennifer Nelson of Boston. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; sisters-in-law Connie Nelson and Lucille Boech; and first husband Johnny Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Thursday from 1-8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge.