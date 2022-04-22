Joyce Wilson

Joyce E. Wilson

Joyce E. Wilson, age 90 of Wymore passed away on April 20, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Nebraska City on March 10, 1932 to Paul and Mary Luella (Toner) Brockie. She and her family lived in Percival, Iowa and Corpus Christi, Texas before moving to Wymore in 1946. She was a 1949 graduate of Wymore High School. On July 16, 1949, she was united in marriage to DeOliver Wilson. Joyce worked as an LPN at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Home and the Beatrice Manor before retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Wymore Church of Christ and was active in the Sisters-For-Christ class. She enjoyed painting, word searches, knitting slippers, traveling, and her drugs of choice were chocolate and Mountain Dew. She had a deep love for her family and a personality like no one you've ever met.

Those left to mourn her passing are her grandchildren, Lance Volle and wife Aimee of Beatrice and Tammi White and husband Les, Jr. of Beatrice; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Brooke, Brienna, Brendan, Wesley, Anissa, and Wade; great-great-grandchildren, Ayden and Bentley; dear friend, Martha McCarthy; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, DeOliver Wilson (2012); daughter, DeAnna Volle; great grandson, Jordan White; brother, Lynn Brockie; niece, Jennifer Fulton; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Wymore Church of Christ with Clayton Lundstedt officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 1:45 p.m. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. A memorial has been established to the Wymore Church of Christ with the funeral home in charge. Sign Joyce's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.