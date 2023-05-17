Juan E. Hoefer, 92

Juan E. Hoefer, 92, of Elgin, NE, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin, with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a 7:00 p.m. wake service.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin, NE is in charge of the arrangements.

Juan Elizabeth Hoefer, daughter of Albert and Anna (Overmohle) Fritz, was born on October 5, 1930. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. She graduated from St. Boniface high school with the class of 1948.

On April 17, 1951, Juan was united in marriage to Leonard Joseph Hoefer at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The couple made their home south of Elgin where they were blessed with seven children. Together they raised their family, livestock and farmed the land they loved. In 1988, Leonard and Juan moved to their home in Elgin where Juan remained until 2021, when she moved to Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Albion.

Juan was a homemaker, farm wife and a loving mother. She took pride in a bountiful and beautiful garden. She enjoyed making a family event out of freezing sweetcorn and taught many how to can or preserve the products she grew. She was happy to share her produce with her children and neighbors. Juan had a special love for baking, Fruit pies, cinnamon rolls and cookies were among her favorites and enjoyed by many. Her kitchen filled with music and the aroma of fresh cookies was a favorite place for many grandkids to visit. Her sewing machine seldom had a rest as she had a never-ending supply of jeans to mend for her sons and grandsons.

Juan loved being involved in the community. She was a willing hand and took pride in working with the Elgin Centennial Book Committee, annual Memorial Day Military Service luncheon, and many other school, church and community events. She was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Church, a member of the Choir, Christian Mothers, and Quilters. She was a member of the Nebraska Cattlewomen, Elgin VFW Auxiliary, the Domestic Arts Club, and Elgin Chamber of Commerce. Juan and Leonard received the Aksarben Pioneer Family Farm Award in 2001 and the Pope John High School Roncalli Award in 2016. She was also honored with the Good Neighbor Award, and the Volunteer of the Year Award by the St. Boniface Parish in 2011-2012.

Juan is survived by six children: Gary Hoefer (special friend Ronni Henn) of Elgin, NE; Marlene (Stephen) Hughes of Lakewood, CO; Tom (Bonnie) Hoefer, David (Tracy) Hoefer, Duane (Shelia) Hoefer, all of Elgin, NE; Steve Hoefer of Lincoln, NE; daughter-in-law Sally Hoefer of Fremont, NE; 21 grandchildren: 44 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; a brother Paul (Joan) Fritz of Owensboro, KY; a sister-in-law Lois (Bill) Williams of Chandler, AZ; a brother-in-law Bob Medcalf of Norfolk, NE; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Leonard Hoefer in 2000; son: Alvin Hoefer in 2003; granddaughter Faith Hoefer in 2003; five great-grandchildren: Lainey Knapp, Landyn Hoefer, Jackson Hoefer; Addison Hoefer, and Benson Hoefer; along with many other beloved family members.