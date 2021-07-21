Juanita Bartels

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Immanuel “Stateline” Lutheran Church with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. A family prayer service will start at 1:45 p.m. Burial will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday, July 22nd from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery with the funeral home in charge. Sign Juanita's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.