Juanita O. Bartels, age 80 of Beatrice passed away on July 18, 2021 at the Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. She was born in rural Herkimer, KS on April 6, 1941 to Henry and Elsie (Remmers) Bartels. She lived in St. Joseph, MO for several years where she worked as a machine operator for H.D. Lee Company, and when she moved to Beatrice, she worked as a housekeeper for the hospital. She enjoyed singing, reading the Bible, and sewing.

Survivors include her sister, Dorothy Erdmann of Wymore; brothers, Richard Bartels of Marysville, KS and Ivan Bartels and wife Sharon of rural Herkimer, KS; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, LaVerne (Anna) Bartels and Arthur (Ilene) Bartels; sisters, Viola (Orville) Kannarr, Minnie (Joe) Purtek; sister-in-law, Martha Bartels; brother-in-law, Stielf “Steve” Erdmann; niece, Lenna Bartels; and nephew, Joseph Stillwell.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at the Immanuel “Stateline” Lutheran Church with Pastor Suzanne How officiating. A family prayer service will start at 1:45 p.m. Burial will be at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore on Thursday, July 22nd from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery with the funeral home in charge. Sign Juanita's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.