 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judith DeBoer
View Comments

Judith DeBoer

{{featured_button_text}}

Judith DeBoer

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Judy's residence with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. Private inurnment will take place at the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available to sign at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A memorial has been established to the Diller Community Foundation.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News