Judith DeBoer

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Judy's residence with Pastor Mark Liscom officiating. Private inurnment will take place at the Prairie Home Cemetery of Diller. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place. A register book will be available to sign at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020. A memorial has been established to the Diller Community Foundation.