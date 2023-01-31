Judith Schwisow

Judith Anne 'Judy' Schwisow

Judith Anne 'Judy' Schwisow, 74, of Beatrice passed away at her home on Sunday, January 29, 2023. She was born on April 25, 1948, at Fairbury to Edward and Doris (Simpson) Kujath. Judy was employed at Quick-Grip until it closed, she then went to work for Exmark until retirement. Judy cherished the time she got to spend with her first great-granddaughter, Myla. She enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, Keno and going to the Casino.

Survivors include her sons, Bradley (Wanda) Schwisow of Western, Brant Schwisow of Tobias; grandchildren, Schyler and Jaycee Schwisow of Western, Karlee (Kyle) Novacek and Kyle Schwisow of Lincoln; great-granddaughter, Myla Novacek of Lincoln; sisters, Janice Ackman of Jansen, and Peggy Coates of Beatrice; brothers, John Kujath of Fairbury, Richard (Kathy) Kujath of Omaha, and Gary Kujath of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Carol Kujath of Beatrice and Patti Kujath of Owasso, OK; numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; special friend, Steve Woita; brothers, Dale, Jim, Stan and wife Barb and David Kujath; brothers-in-law, Victor Ackman and Micheal Coates; nephews, Brian Chab and Perry Kujath.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Private inurnment will take place at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Cremation has taken place, but a register book is available to sign at the funeral home from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.