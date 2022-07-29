Judy Bock

Judy Bock, 83, passed away on July 26, 2022, at her home with her loving husband of 64 years by her side, after a long courageous battle with stomach cancer. She was born on August 3, 1938, in Atchison, KS and graduated from Atchison High School in 1956. Judy married David Bock on December 1, 1957, in Atchison. She was a kind, caring woman, who never complained about anything. She loved working with children at Dee's Daycare and was a cafeteria server for over 25 years at Paddock Lane Elementary School, where she was able to see her grandchildren every day in the lunch line. Judy enjoyed spending time with her family, getting together or talking on the phone with her special friends, especially her best friend Roberta, being the neighborhood watch, garage sales, and sports on television.

Judy is survived by her husband, David of Beatrice; daughter Laurie Wollenburg and husband Curt; son Michael Bock and wife Mary; three grandchildren Justin (Kelsy) Wollenburg, Brandon (Maizy) Wollenburg, all of Beatrice, Matthew (Heather) Bock of Lincoln; three great-grandchildren Brandt Wollenburg, Olivia Wollenburg, Weston Wollenburg, all of Beatrice; brother Stan (Linda) Alexander of McLouth, KS; sisters-in-law Doris Brown of Springlake, MN, and Carolyn Hofrichter of Sun City West, AZ. She is proceeded in death by her son Patrick Bock (2008), beloved granddaughter Heather Bock (2006), parents Leon and Hazel Alexander, brother Gary Alexander, sister-in-law Ruthie (Elvin) Milne, brothers-in-law Jerry Hofichter and Rex Brown.

A private graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. In lieu of memorials or flowers, per Judy's wish, please visit or send flowers to a loved one that you haven't seen in a while. She was very special and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

