Judy Carstens

Judy L. Carstens

Judy L. Carstens, 75, of Pickrell passed away on July 19, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. She was born on January 21, 1947, in Beatrice to Hubert and Teda (Baehr) Rathe. She was baptized and confirmed at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, rural Beatrice. She grew up on the farm east of Beatrice where she attended Rockford School until 8th grade. The family moved to Beatrice in 1961, where she graduated from Beatrice High School in 1965. Judy married Gary Carstens in 1966 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, rural Beatrice. They lived on two farms in the Pickrell area and a house in Pickrell. Judy was a true farm girl and loved her life working with her husband and sons. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Pickrell where she was very active in the church, served as Chair on the church council, and taught first communion classes. She enjoyed spending time with her kids, grandkids, and sisters, spending time at the lake house in the Ozarks, and attending Denver Nuggets basketball games.

Survivors include her husband, Gary of Pickrell; three sons, Scott (Karla) Carstens of Pickrell, Jamie (Tammi) Carstens of Beatrice, Todd Carstens of Denver, CO; five grandchildren, Jayde (Jared) Marsh, Jarrett Carstens, Sydney Carstens, Landon Carstens, and Delaney Carstens; three sisters, Joan (Lynn) Barnes of Castle Rock, CO, Karen Chloupek of Lincoln, and Barb Thompson of Castle Rock, CO; two sisters-in-law, Joyce (Bob) Bernard of Blue Springs, MO, Janice (Ed) Goesch of Vermillion, SD; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Teda Rathe; parents-in-law, George and Louise Carstens; niece, Suzanne Miller; nephew, Jason Goesch; brothers-in-law, Jack Chloupek and Greg Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday July 23, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Interment will be at the Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family for future designation with Robert and Joyce Harms in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.