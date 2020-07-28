Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Judy Diane Weiner, 69 of Fairbury, passed away July 23, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born July 13, 1951 to Lawrence & Barbara (Zabokrtsky) Weiner in Aberdeen, MD.

Services will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com