Judy Diane Weiner
Judy Diane Weiner, 69 of Fairbury, passed away July 23, 2020 in Lincoln. She was born July 13, 1951 to Lawrence & Barbara (Zabokrtsky) Weiner in Aberdeen, MD.
Judy is survived by son Steve (Michelle) Novak, grandchildren Dean Novak, Bill & Molly Wyatt, step-mom Jesslyn Weiner, step-dad Delmar Erickson, sisters Laurie (Dave) Kelsheimer, Kathy Highfill, Lara Lee (Glenn) Sukup, Barb Rilko, brothers John “Butch” (Shannon) Weiner, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Services will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials will go to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com
