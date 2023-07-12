Judy Jo Morehead

Judy Jo Morehead, 59, of Marysville, KS, passed away July 9, 2023, at her home.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 14, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 15, at St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Marysville. Father Quentin Schmitz will officiate.

Judy was born October 30, 1963, in Beatrice, NE, to Dwight and Shirley (Steiner) Morehead. In 1983, she graduated from Lewiston High School. Judy then attended Joseph's Beauty College in Beatrice.

She worked in the Summerfield and Burchard, NE, areas as a beautician. She also worked at a jewelry store in Marysville and in Neapco in Beatrice until she began working for Landoll Corporation for 29 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Sandy Morehead and Beverly Peterson.

Survivors include her son, Dylan Claeys, Marysville; siblings, Dwight (Colleen) Morehead, Burchard, Pam Carmine (Chris Christensen), Courtland, NE, Dawn (Terry) Stake, Beatrice, Beth Lenners, Cabot, AR, and Janet (Allen) Sedlacek, Liberty, NE; aunts, Jackie Feeselman and Betty Hahn, both of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary.