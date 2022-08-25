Julie A. Diller

Julie A. Diller, 63 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Monday evening, August 22, 2022 at the Beatrice Health and Rehab Center following a courageous battle with a genetic lung disease. She was born on July 19, 1959 in Beatrice to Ronald and Carlyn (Jordening) Koenig. Julie obtained an Associated Degree at the Lincoln School of Commerce and had been employed at the Lancaster County Sheriff's office for over 20 years. Julie and Randy Diller were married in 1982 and later divorced but remained very close friends. She had been a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Beatrice and enjoyed working, reading, baking, and supporting Kelly at her sporting events and activities.

Survivors include her daughter Kelly Diller and fiancé Karlea Nouzovsky of Beatrice; mother Carlyn Koenig of Beatrice; sisters Vickie (Daryl) Banahan of Steele City and Connie (Lovelle) Deke of DeWitt; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Ronald Koenig; lifelong friend Randy Diller; son Nicholaus Diller; niece Megan Vales; nephew Stuart Banahan; and by her grandparents.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Sharon Schuster officiating. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place, but a register book will be available Sunday from 12-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Julie's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.