Georgetta June Ambroz, 91, of Tecumseh was born to William and Minnie (Lohrengel) Wendt on September 9, 1931 in Hanover, KS. She grew up with her family in Kansas until moving to Tecumseh around 1947 when her father bought a local restaurant. June completed her education in Tecumseh, graduating from Tecumseh High School. She was united in marriage to William John Ambroz on September 15, 1951 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tecumseh. They made their home on the Johnson/Nemaha County line where they raised their four children. After Bill retired from farming, June and Bill purchased their new home in Tecumseh in 2002. This was the first house built in the Shawnee Ridge addition to Tecumseh. Bill passed away January 14, 2018. June continued to live in their home until her death on February 6, 2023. June was a member of St. Andrew Altar Society and enjoyed volunteering at the St. Andrew School and spending time with the children. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, going to the casino, feeding her birds and especially watching hummingbirds outside her window. June enjoyed having coffee with her friends on Wednesday mornings at the Action Center. She was a loving caregiver for her children.