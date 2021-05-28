 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
June Wendlandt
0 comments

June Wendlandt

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

June E. Wendlandt

June 6, 1925 – May 26, 2021

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News