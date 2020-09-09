Junior “JD” Duane Lofing, 89, of Beatrice, passed away peacefully Monday, September 7, 2020, surrounded by family. JD was born in Beatrice on January 12, 1931, to George and Laura (Hahn) Lofing, the youngest of seven children. He was baptized February 1, 1931, and later confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Jansen on March 25, 1945. His confirmation verse was Revelation 2:10, “...be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee a crown of life.” JD graduated from Beatrice High in 1949 and later joined the Air Force, serving in active duty from 1951 to 1955 as air traffic controller during the Korean War. In 1953, JD was married to Dorothy Ellis. In the years following, the couple had four children: Mike, Linda, Mark, and Denise. After returning from the war, JD farmed in the Diller area for several years. In addition to farming, he worked for Fairbury schools as a bus mechanic and substitute driver. Throughout the '60s, JD worked as a mechanic for his brother, Marvin, at Lofing Implement. In the late ‘70s, JD began his own business, Lofing's Repair, in Fairbury. He worked there until he sold the business in the early ‘90s. He then served as a mechanic for the Gage County Highway Department, from which he retired in 2011 at the age of 80. On March 9, 1988, JD married Tammy (Caudy) Ruhnke. Tammy brought Carissa, whom JD immediately accepted as his own precious daughter. Soon after, sons Chase and Blake joined the family. The couple began their family in Jansen before moving to Beatrice in 1991. JD enjoyed being involved in the community, whether it was serving as a school board member in Diller or attending St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice. He was especially fond of participating in several community plays in both Fairbury and Beatrice, where he would act and help to build sets. Among his hobbies, JD had a passion for flying, and he obtained his pilot's license in the early ‘80s. He enjoyed flying his own plane, and he was a member of the Flying Conestogas.