JW (Jim) Wagner

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at West Side Baptist Church with Pastor Jon Palmquist officiating. Visitation was noon until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary with the family greeting friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial is established to Westside Baptist Church or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association with the mortuary in charge.