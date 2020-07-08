(JW) Jim Wagner
View Comments

(JW) Jim Wagner

{{featured_button_text}}

JW (Jim) Wagner

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at West Side Baptist Church with Pastor Jon Palmquist officiating. Visitation was noon until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary with the family greeting friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial is established to Westside Baptist Church or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association with the mortuary in charge.

To send flowers to the family of Jim Wagner, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News