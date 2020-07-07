JW (Jim) Wagner, 89, Beatrice went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital. JW was born July 29, 1930 near Strawberry, Ariz. to Elmer and Dortha Wagner. The oldest of 8 children. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the military. Serving in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force. While in the Navy he served aboard the USS Valley Forge, USS Preston, USS McDermut, and the USS Higbee. As a Korean War Veteran, he proudly served his country for over 20 years. While in the Navy he was stationed at the Naval Air Base in El Centro, Calif. where he met Shirley Van Deest who was visiting friends in El Centro. On March 8, 1957 they were married in Chancellor, S.D., Shirley's hometown. They returned to California, living in El Centro and Long Beach before moving to Beatrice in 1961. JW completed his military service with the U.S. Air Force in Nebraska. He and Shirley lived in Beatrice raising their family of 5 children. JW worked in the air conditioning and heating business until retiring in 1987 due to ill health. In 1990 they became “snowbirds” going to Yuma, Ariz. for the winters. A lot of friends and memories were made.