Karen Fischer

Karen M. Fischer

Karen M. Fischer, 77 years of age, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice passed away at the Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1944 at Norfolk, to Aage and Rebecca (Hamley) Petersen. She was a graduate of Battle Creek High School and obtained a nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Karen and Ralph Fischer were married on December 19, 1965 and they lived in Beatrice from 1970 until moving to Lincoln in 2017. Karen was a RN and was employed as a clinic nurse for the specialty clinics at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was a member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice; the PEO Chapter Z and Fortnightly in Beatrice and had been a longtime volunteer at the Beatrice Bargain Box. She enjoyed traveling, needle work, sewing, family history, gardening, baking, but she especially enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include her husband, Ralph; daughters Lynne (Mark) Bennett of Marshall, NC, Jan Fischer of Crete, and Kelly (Jason) Potts of Lincoln; 6 grandchildren Rowan Bennett, Kelsey & Easton Wade, and Meryn, Ellery & Carys Potts. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Centenary United Methodist Church 608 Elk Street in Beatrice with Reverend Paixao Baptista officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwKCimklU2erGswysFahnIw/videos. Private family interment will be in the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. The body will lie in state Monday from 12:00-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and at the church after 9:30 a.m. has been established to the family's choice for their future designation with the funeral home in charge. Sign Karen's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.