Karen K. Wright

Karen K. Wright, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on October 7, 2021. Born on September 27, 1939 in Tecumseh to Vernon Curry and Dorothy (Benzinger) Curry. Karen was a daycare provider and she enjoyed coloring, her plants, her “T.V. Shows” and was an excellent cook.

Family members include her children, Teri Riggs, Ricky Kerner, and Tracy Kerner; grandchildren, Lydia Pochaska, Molly Kuckelman, Cody Kerner and Hannah Cubias; great-grandchildren, Lanie Henry, Tristin Own, Kaydence Kuckelman and Haisley Kuckelman; siblings, Bob (Ann) Curry and Sherie Sapp Stutheit. Preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Eugene Kerner; second husband Eugene Wright; and grandson Justin Stewart.

Celebration of life gathering will be on Saturday, October 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Cremation/no viewing. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left at roperandsons.com