 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karen K. Wright

  • 0
Karen K. Wright

Karen K. Wright

Karen K. Wright, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on October 7, 2021. Born on September 27, 1939 in Tecumseh to Vernon Curry and Dorothy (Benzinger) Curry. Karen was a daycare provider and she enjoyed coloring, her plants, her “T.V. Shows” and was an excellent cook.

Family members include her children, Teri Riggs, Ricky Kerner, and Tracy Kerner; grandchildren, Lydia Pochaska, Molly Kuckelman, Cody Kerner and Hannah Cubias; great-grandchildren, Lanie Henry, Tristin Own, Kaydence Kuckelman and Haisley Kuckelman; siblings, Bob (Ann) Curry and Sherie Sapp Stutheit. Preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Eugene Kerner; second husband Eugene Wright; and grandson Justin Stewart.

Celebration of life gathering will be on Saturday, October 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. Cremation/no viewing. Memorials may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences can be left at roperandsons.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News