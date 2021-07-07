Karen Kay Ament

Karen Kay Ament (nee Searl) ended her struggle with Alzheimer's on July 2nd, 2021 in St. Louis, MO where she had been residing at the Allegro Senior Living facility to be near her youngest son, Andy.

She is survived by three sons (Scott, Brad and Andy) and two grandchildren (Zach & Danielle) and she was preceded in death by her parents (Doc & Viola Searl) and her sister (Sue Krepel).

Karen was born on June 29th, 1944, in Beatrice, Nebraska. There she grew up on 17th Street, attended East Elementary and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1962. She was studying Journalism at University of Nebraska when she married James Ament in 1963. They had two sons – Jon Scott (1964) and Bradley Alan (1966).

The family moved to Bloomington, IL in 1970 for James's job with State Farm Insurance. Karen worked as a homemaker, tax preparer, freelance writer, staff writer for McKnight Publishing and assistant editor of Accent on Living Magazine.

She went back to school in 1982 at Illinois State University graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1986 with a major in English with a journalism minor. She also received honors from the Mortar Board Society and was a Bone Scholar. She also gave birth to her third son, Andy, in 1983.