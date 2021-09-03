Karen Kay Hansen

Karen Kay Hansen, 65, of Beatrice passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Society. She was born on August 24, 1956 to Donald and Betty Schmidt Deats. She graduated from Beatrice High School in 1974. She most recently worked at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Home and loved her clients and co-workers. Prior to that she was employed as a paraprofessional at Lincoln and Goddard, KS Public Schools. Karen assisted the special needs students at those schools. Karen loved her family including her children and doted on her grandchildren. She was a close and faithful friend to many, including a group of people who were friends since high school. Karen was a masterful photographer and she supported the arts by being a co-superintendent of the photography show at the annual Gage County Fair for many years.

Survivors include her sons, Jason (Shawna) Hansen and Joshua Hansen both of Wichita, KS; mother, Betty Deats of Beatrice; grandchildren, Sydney Hansen, Taylor Hansen, Aaliyah Jacobs-Keller-Hansen, and Ethan Hansen; sister, Debra (Jay) Herink of Omaha; nephews, Benjamin Herink and Andrew (Charlotte) Herink; niece, Cate Knockenhauer. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Deats; grandparents, Guy and Ida Deats, and Ben and Anna Schmidt.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Burial will take place prior to the service at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Lincoln, please meet at Gate 2. Closed casket visitation will take place on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, Centenary United Methodist Church of Beatrice, or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.